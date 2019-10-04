MMDA gives green light to DPWH for road repairs

The Metro Manila Development Authority on Friday gave the Department of Public Works and Highways the go-ahead to resume weekend road repairs. The DPWH National Capital Region chief Ador Canlas said his office secured clearance from the MMDA to conduct the repairs on various roads in National Capital Region beginning Friday night until this Monday. Road repairs will be undertaken at five road sections of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue which include the southbound direction from Magallanes-Baclaran Bus Stop to Magallanes-Alabang Bus Stop, outer lane; from Camp Crame Gate 1 to MRT Annapolis Station, 2nd lane from sidewalk; and from Roosevelt Avenue to Bulacan Street, 3rd lane from sidewalk; and at the northbound direction from Gate 4 to Gate 3, 2nd lane from center island; and after Aurora Boulevard to New York Street, 3rd lane from sidewalk. Reblocking and repair works will also be done at the northbound direction of C-5 Road/Katipunan Avenue after C. P. Garcia Street, truck lane; and A. Bonifacio Avenue from Marvex Drive to Balingasa, 1st lane from sidewalk; at the westbound direction of General Luis Street from Samote Street to SB Diversion Road; at the eastbound direction of Quirino Highway from Salvia Street to before Belfast Road, inner lane; and Elliptical Road after Maharlika Street, 7th lane from outer sidewalk; and at the southbound direction of Gregorio Araneta Avenue (G. Araneta) from Baloy Street to Landragon Street, 2nd lane from sidewalk. Motorists are advised to take possible alternate routes due to expected traffic slowdowns in areas with road repair activities. At the same time, the MMDA reactivated its Children’s Road Safety Park in Adriatico, Manila, a special project for children to learn and understand road safety and traffic discipline.To make the place more conducive to learning the basics of traffic rules and signages, the MMDA led by its Chairman Danilo Lim, together with Oishi (Liwayway Marketing Corporation) and the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. unveils the three pavilion structure designed by architect Jan Michael de Olazo aimed at giving shade to children during the road safety lectures inside the park. The three pavilion structure called “Project Silong,” inspired by things children most commonly use like papers and pick-up sticks. “The paper-inspired roofing of the canopies symbolizes writing dreams during childhood while the “sticks” supporting the roofing depicts finding the right moves in life,” De Olazo said. Patterned from Singapore’s Road Safety Community, the 4600 square meter Children’s Road Safety park which was built last 2012 has miniature infrastructures like pedestrian crossing, intersection, road signs, and replicas of building establishments like school, hospital, and church. It is the first road safety park in the Philippines.