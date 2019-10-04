ALL SECTIONS
Friday October 4, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘NCR needs eco-friendly, efficient sanitary landfill’

posted October 03, 2019 at 11:50 pm by  Rio N. Araja
The National Capital Region needs an “efficient and eco-friendly” engineered sanitary landfill outside it to be able to fix its garbage woes.

At a media briefing in Quezon City, Rufo Colayco, Metro Clark Waste Management Corp. president, said they have put up waste-to-energy waste to a “higher” level to accommodate the huge volume of solid wastes to be generated by Central Luzon and Northern Luzon. He said they have developed an advanced centralized recycling facility at their waste management center in Tarlac within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone to segregate waste materials for recycling and processing into secondary fuel.

With such technology, Colayco told reporters that the residual wastes to be disposed at the landfill could be reduced by 70 percent, extending the lifespan of the solid waste management for at least 50 years.

“Ten years is very short. The basic problem in the Philippines is the growing population, especially in Metro Manila,” MCWMC founder Holger Holst said.

Despite the increased effort to segregate wastes, he said, “what we need in the Philippines is a bullet-proof energy that is [already] tried and tested. You can sort out [garbage] manually but machines can do it better.”

“[Some] 100 metric tons of wastes would need [at least] 600 hectares of land for a facility. But we don’t have that. Besides, properties are expensive [here]in Metro Manila. The only solution to garbage is to burn it. But it does not sound so good in the first place,” he said.

“Metro Manila needs such solution because we do not have enough space,” he added.

He, however, said that MCWMC's technology to transform waste to usable energy “for generations to come” could guarantee “secured and sustainable” waste management solution for Luzon, including the “highly urbanized” metro.

According to Colayco, MCWMC is still waiting for a green light from the Bases Conversion and Development Corp. so that they could be able to proceed with the implementation of their $210-million waste-to-energy project.

"We should have implemented the project eights months ago if only the timetable was followed," he said.

"When I was then the BCDA head, I was the proponent of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway [project]. The National Economic and Development Authority was objecting first but after some explaining, it also approved the project. It is that way here [in our country]. It is so democratic. I just don't know why our proposal has not yet been approved [up to now]," he added.

Colayco's son, Joel, said that “it is not our dream to produce energy but [mainly] to address the problem of garbage." 

Topics: Rufo Colayco , Garbage , Metro Clark Waste Management Corp , Special Economic Zone , Clark Freeport

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard