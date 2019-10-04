OFWs aspiring for Canadian jobs warned vs. illegal recruiters

Filipino workers aspiring to work in Israel or Canada are warned not to fall prey against illegal recruiters as aspiring overseas Filipino workers can only be hired through government-accredited recruitment agencies and no direct hiring will be allowed to avoid being victimized by illegal recruiters, according to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration. POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said that prospective OFWs should avoid offers of employment from illegal recruiters who may take advantage of the reported 1,000 hotel housekeeping jobs for Filipino workers in Israel and another 2,000 skilled workers in Yukon, Canada. He said applicants who meet the following qualifications and other preconditions set by the Israeli government can only register online through services provided by the POEA. Applicants to Israel must passed TESDA assessment and certification and has acquired National Certificate Level 2 (NCII) on housekeeping and should be at least 25 years of age. The POEA said applicants must be a first time worker to Israel, or does not have parents, a spouse or children currently working or residing in Israel.Meanwhile, Olalia said that a memorandum of agreement was signed in August this year between DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Deputy Minister Rani Pillai of Yukon’s Department of Economic Development for the hiring of Filipino workers. However, the hiring of Filipino workers to Yukon, Canada has yet to start because of lack of formal negotiations on the mechanics of recruitment and deployment of skilled Filipino workers to the Canadian territory. The MOA was supposed to address a number of areas, including arrangements to match Filipino workers with employment opportunities in Yukon’s labor market under the Yukon Nominee Program; enhancing the system for the recruitment, protection, and placement of Filipino workers to be employed in Yukon; and a public information campaign for the Yukon Nominee Program.