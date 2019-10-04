631 rounded up in Parañaque cops’ simul raids

A total of 631 people were arrested in simultaneous police operations in Parañaque City as part of the police crackdown on suspected drug dealers and other criminal elements in Metro Manila, an official said Thursday. Southern Police District Chief Nolasco Bathan said among those arrested were 25 people engaged in drug trafficking and using drugs. He said the suspects were now detained and had been charged before the Parañque City prosecutors’ office. A total of 325 sealed plastic bags containing methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu; eight sachets of marijuana, 13 assorted firearms, three gun replicas, 34 motorcycles and 11 bladed weapons were also confiscated during the police operations from Oct. 1 to 3 in various villages, including San Isidro Village. Bathan said most of those arrested ‘‘were caught red-handed using illegal drugs while the rest were apprehended in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The others arrested had standing warrants or were violating city ordinances such as smoking, drinking and urinating in public and violating curfew hours.The campaign was conducted in coordination with government agencies based in Parañque. “This is a one-time big-time operation against criminality and illegal drugs in specific areas within a specific period of time, Bathan said. “This is already the fourth time the SPD has conducted a police operation in just a month. It started in Taguig followed by Pasay, Makati and now Parañque. More operations like this will be launched to keep our communities safe.” Metro Manila Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar commended Bathan and his men for their successful operations, which he said was in line with the National Capital Region Police Office’s support to the directive of PNP chief Oscar Albayalde to go against illegal drugs. Eleazar had also ordered his men to enforce the PNP’s anti-crime campaign dubbed as SACLEO, or the simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations aimed at ensuring peace and order in the community.