House adopts Senate version to reset SK polls

posted October 02, 2019 at 11:50 pm by Maricel Cruz October 02, 2019 at 11:50 pm

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading the proposed postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled for May 2020. The chamber, presided by Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel, adopted the Senate version of the bill that postpones the barangay and SK elections to Dec. 5, 2022. The last barangay elections were held in May 2018.In September, the House suffrage and electoral reforms committee approved the bill postponing the barangay and SK polls from May 2020 to May 2023. If enacted into law, there will be two elections in 2022—the presidential polls in May and the synchronized barangay and SK polls seven months after.

