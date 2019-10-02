Duterte throws full support to 10th ASEAN Para Games

posted October 01, 2019 at 11:50 pm by MJ Blancaflor October 01, 2019 at 11:50 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all government agencies and local government units to support the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Paralympic Committee for the country’s hosting of the 10th Asean Para Games. All departments, bureaus and agencies, including govenment-owned and controlled corporations and state universities, are directed to render full support and assistance for the regional games to be held early next year. Signed on Sept. 26, Memorandum Circular No. 67 also encourages non-government organizations, the business sector and educational institutions to support the upcoming games. Patterned after the Paralympics, the biannual multi-sport event will be held from Jan. 18 to 25 next year for athletes with physical disabilities from 11 countries in Southeast Asia. This will be the second time that the country will host the regional Para Games. President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all government agencies and local government units to support the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Paralympic Committee for the country’s hosting of the 10th Asean Para Games. All departments, bureaus and agencies, including govenment-owned and controlled corporations and state universities, are directed to render full support and assistance for the regional games to be held early next year. Signed on Sept. 26, Memorandum Circular No. 67 also encourages non-government organizations, the business sector and educational institutions to support the upcoming games. Patterned after the Paralympics, the biannual multi-sport event will be held from Jan. 18 to 25 next year for athletes with physical disabilities from 11 countries in Southeast Asia. This will be the second time that the country will host the regional Para Games.The 2020 Asean Para Games will be hosted in three hubs: Subic, Manila, and Clark. Brunei was initially selected to host the games but withdrew later due to lack of government support, sporting facilities, and preparation of their athletes. In 2017, the Philippine Olympic Committee announced that the country will host the regional games and the preparations began in April 2018.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.