PMA chief calls for war vs. hazing

Baguio City―Newly-installed Philippine Military Academy Supt. Allan Cusi on Tuesday appealed to those involved in hazing activities and those who have been treated badly to come out and support the war against hazing. In his speech during the PMA’s change-of-command ceremony here, Cusi said he could not eradicate hazing solely, and that he needed the help of the PMA alumni and Armed Forces of the Philippines officials. “The challenge of totally eradicating maltreatment is a burden I alone cannot bear,” Cusi said. “Declaring an all-out war is not enough to eradicate hazing, it is a burden that must be carried by all PMA alumni and all officers of the AFP.” Cusi made his statement even as the Baguio City Police Office said Monday it is ready to file criminal charges against seven PMA cadets and two doctors of the PMA Station Hospital who were tagged in the death of Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio on Sept. 18. BCPO Chief Allen Rae Co identified the seven cadets as Cadet First Class Axl Rey Sanopao, C3CL Shalimar Imperial, C3CL Felix Lumbag Jr., C2CL Christian Zacarias, C3CL Julius Carlo Tadena, C3CL Volante and C3CL Manalo. Co did not reveal the first names of the last two cadets. At a separate press conference, Cusi said the PMA alumni who would be visiting the military school should “treat cadets and officers with respect.” He also said changing the heart and soul of a cadet could be achieved if PMA officials set a good example to the cadets.“It’s very critical to have the best assigned here in PMA. I cannot do this alone, Cusi said. He vowed to instill discipline among all cadets in the military school. He said humility was very important inside the military school, and that the culture of entitlement should be eradicated. “Ranks have privileges but you have to remember that outside, when you graduate, you have to humble yourself. It’s a different ball game, Cusi said. Meanwhile, Cusi said he had yet to talk with the PMA cadets as he only assumed his post on Tuesday, Oct. 1. He acknowledged the importance of letting cadets voice their ideas and sentiments. He said he would have to talk to the cadets before making any sweeping changes in the academy. “Alam mo, madali lang kausap basta if you will level with them, napakaimportante na to give them that psychological safety. Bibigyan mo sila ng chance na kahit ano’ng sabihin nila, kahit na gaano ka-ridiculous, there is no fear of reprisal,” Cusi said. PNA