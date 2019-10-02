ALL SECTIONS
BI uncovers new 'trafficking’ modus

posted October 01, 2019 at 11:10 pm by  Vito Barcelo
The Bureau of Immigration uncovered a modus operandi of a trafficking syndicate after two Filipino women were barred from leaving the country for misrepresenting their age and admitted to stay in a syndicate’s safehouse where they were trained for two months before being deployed abroad.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the two women alleged that they were kept by their handlers in a safehouse in Paco, Manila for two months before they were booked for their flights.

Morente instructed the bureau’s port operations division and travel control and enforcement unit to conduct strict profiling and inspection of departing passengers to ensure that no underage OFWs are able to leave.

According to BI Port Operations Division chief Grifton Medina, the two women, aged 19 and 20, were intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 2 in their attempt to board a connecting flight from Dubai to Saudi Arabia.

Medina said the passengers both presented valid passports, visas, job contract, and overseas employment certificates but the birth dates in their documents were intentionally altered to make it appear that they meet the age requirement for Household Service Workers which is 23 years.

