PDEA nabs British, Pinoy drug fiends

posted October 01, 2019 at 11:05 pm by Rio N. Araja October 01, 2019 at 11:05 pm

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has nabbed a British national, a Filipino drug den maintainer and a drug den visitor in an upscale condominium in Barangay Bel-Air, Makati City and dismantled P490,000 worth of shabu and gamma-butyrolactone. Director General Aaron Aquino identified the suspects as Elden Kent Chamberlain, 58, from Britain; Bruce Patrick Castro Alabado, 29, a den maintainer and a high-profile drug personality, and Joseph Ryan Yabut Lumba, 32, drug den visitor. Last Sept. 27 at about 10:45 p.m., operatives of PDEA-National Capital Region Office arrested the suspects inside Unit 2720 Tower A SMDC Jazz belonging to Alabado.According to Aquino, Alabado has already been arrested for violation of Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) in Mandaluyong City on Feb. 10, 2018 but was released on bail just last Sept. 17. The suspects yielded shabu worth P340,000 and gamma-butyrolactone, a recreational depressant, worth P150,000.

