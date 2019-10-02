New app introduced in ‘Gabay Guro’ bash

Gabay Guro pays homage to Philippine teachers through the Grand Gathering and launch of a new app Gabay Guro, PLDT-Smart Foundation's flagship advocacy program for teachers, recently celebrated its 12th anniversary with a prize-filled and all-star Grand Gathering, along with the launch of the Gabay Guro app on Sept. 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. This year's event, Gabay Guro gathered over 20,000 teachers from all over the country to experience a historical Teachers’ Tribute, which was headlined by the country's biggest stars such as Aegis, Angeline Quinto, Christian Bautista, Eat Bulaga's Jose and Wally, BakClash and Broadway Boys, Erik Santos, Ian Veneracion, Jaya, Jay-R, Jayson Dy, Jed Madela, Jona, K Brosas, Klarisse De Guzman, Kyla, Kuh Ledesma, Martin Nievera, Moira dela Torre, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Pops Fernandez, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Zephanie Dimaranan, and Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta, who were reunited by a performance on-stage after a very long time. In support for the Gabay Guro, talent managements Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. and Eat Bulaga enlisted their celebrity talents to perform for the Grand Gathering as volunteers. In addition to all the artists that entertained the teachers during the event, Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones also graced the evening with her presence.Many prizes were given away to the attendees, but two lucky teachers won the event’s grand prizes-Mary Jean Libot of MotherDivine Providence School won a brand new Foton Gratour van, while Maricel Bustillo of Las Pinas City National Senior High School-CAA Campus won a new house and lot. The highlight of this year's celebration was the launch of Gabay Guro's seventh pillar: Digital Innovations, which highlights the newly-launched Gabay Guro app. The Digital Innovations Pillar takes its place among the original six core pillars established in 2007: classroom donation, scholarships, teachers' training, livelihood programs, Connectivity and Computerization, and the Teachers' Tribute.