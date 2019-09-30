‘Onyok’ gains strength

posted September 30, 2019 at 01:00 am by Rio N. Araja September 30, 2019 at 01:00 am

Severe Tropical Storm “Onyok” continued to intensify while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the center of “Onyok” was estimated at 455 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said. Packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph, “Onyok” was moving northwest at 25 kph, PAGASA said. The storm (international name “Mitag”) is less likely to make landfall in the country throughout the forecast period. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday evening, the weather bureau said.Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Onyok will bring scattered light to moderate rains over Cagayan Valley and Bicol region, PAGASA said. Although unlikely to make landfall, it might intensify into a typhoon within 24 hours. Sea travel is risky, the bureau said, especially for small seacraft, over seaboards under the wind signal due to potentially rough sea conditions.

