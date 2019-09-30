Chavit to run for League of Municipalities’ top post

Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, who led the then cash-strapped Philippine Councilors League transforming it into a vibrant body and leaving it with P85-million fund in the bank, is seeking the national presidency of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines. With the election set next month already declared a free zone—since no political party is fielding a candidate, Singson is widely seen as a “sure winner” by the country’s more than 1,400 municipal mayors. “He has always been an achiever, a leader who is constantly committed to higher goals” said Mayor Rey Buhisan of Magsaysay town in Misamis Oriental. “He has what it takes to lead LMP and usher outcomes for its general membership. His drive for excellence is a factor in his enduring success,” Buhisan added. In his nearly 30 years of public service, Chavit has served Ilocos Sur as governor, congressman, councilor, and now as mayor of Narvacan.Considered as pillar by his constituents, Chavit, along with Vigan City Mayor Eva Marie Singson-Medina, is instrumental in making Vigan City one of the “New 7 Wonder Cities” of the world. Chavit also authored Republic Act No. 7171, or the law extending special support to the farmers of Virginia tobacco-producing provinces, the law which brought billions of pesos in excise taxes to the beneficiary provinces. The provincial chapter presidents of the LMP will hold its National Directorate meeting on the 2nd Monday of October in Manila per LMP’s By-Laws to elect a new set of league officers.