Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Davao Occ.

posted September 29, 2019 at 10:50 pm by Rio N. Araja September 29, 2019 at 10:50 pm

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental on Sunday at 10:02 a.m. Of tectonic origin, the quake had a depth of 14 kilometers. The tremor struck 130 kilometers southeast off the coast of Jose Abad Santos town.Intensity 4 was felt in General Santos City, while intensity 3 was experienced in South Cotabato’s Tampakan, Cotabato’s Makilala and Magpet; Davao City; Davao del Sur’s Magsaysay and Sta. Cruz; Panabo City; Misamis Oriental’s Gingoog City and Magsaysay, and Bukidnon’s Damulog and Kalilangan. Intensity 2 was felt in Cagayan de Oro City; Misamis Oriental’s Balingasag, Jasaan and Villanueva; Cotabato’s Kabacan, M’lang and Tulunan, and Sultan Kudarat’s Columbio and Tacurong City.

