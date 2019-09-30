2 killed, 11 hurt in SK road mishap

September 29, 2019

Cotabato City—Two persons died while 11 others were injured after a passenger vehicle fell off a cliff in Kalamansig town in Sultan Kudarat province on Saturday. In a statement, the Kalamansig Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the victims were on their way to Balut Island, a swimming resort in Barangay Paril, Kalamansig, when the accident took place past 2 p.m. In a separate report, village chief Victor Albaladejo of neighboring Barangay Sta. Clara, Kalamansig, who responded to the incident, said involved in the vehicular crash was a green Town Ace with license plate MAA-4365 loaded with about 13 people, mostly students. He said the vehicle, driven by Sammy Alimao, 37, of Barangay Bulalo in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, was traversing a downward section of the highway in Sitio Babancao, Barangay Paril when its brake system malfunctioned.“The vehicle sped down towards the left portion of the highway,” Albaladejo said. The MDRRMO identified the fatalities as Jamil Guiampaca, 20, and Naif Etto, 7, both of Barangay Bulalo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

