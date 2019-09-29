PH, CHINA thumb down UN Reso on Rohingya

The Rohingya crisis needs a long-considered approach rather than “harsh short-term solution actions” imposed on the country concerned, the Philippine mission to the United Nations in Geneva said, as it voted against a UN resolution on the human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Of the UN member-countries who cast their votes, only two voted “no”—the Philippines and China, as 37 voted “yes” and seven abstained. The UN Human Rights Council resolution “expresses grave concern at continuing reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in Myanmar.” Reading the country’s position at the 42nd Session of the Human Rights Council on Thursday was Maria Teresa Almojuela, Philippine Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva. Almojuela said the Philippines is concerned over the rising number of mandates on Myanmar, which have already cost the Southeast Asian state millions of dollars. “We find it alarming that the cost of maintaining these mandates from 2018 to 2020 amount to a staggering $35 million, all of it spent on staff and consultant salaries and travel—none on concrete programs on the ground,” she said. Almojuela said the Council should direct its discussions and pursue actions towards constructive and comprehensive cooperation with Myanmar, including to support the government in building and strengthening domestic accountability mechanisms. The Philippines’ rejection of the UN on Rohingya runs counter to President Rodrigo Duterte’s goodwill gesture last February, when he offered Filipino citizenship to Rohingya refugees as he reiterated his willingness to accept them into the country.In April 2018, Duterte even said “genocide” has been taking place against Rohingya refugees, drawing Myanmar’s bitter response asking the President to shut his mouth for knowing nothing about their country. Duterte later apologized to Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi for saying genocide was taking place in her country, and clarified that he was hitting out at European countries, which had accused Myanmar of human rights violations, but did little to help the Rohingya. “The Philippines underlines the importance of continued support for ensuring the safety and for all communities in Rakhine state, the provision of humanitarian assistance to displaced Rohingyas and other minorities, and the dialogue and coordination between Myanmar and Bangladesh to facilitate the repatriation of displaced persons from Rakhine State,” Almojuela said. “We see the need for a comprehensive and durable solution to address the root causes of the conflict and to create a conducive environment that promotes harmony and reconciliation among the various communities, as well as to ensure sustainable and equitable development in Rakhine State and other parts of Myanmar,” she added. Reiterating Manila’s call for “durable solutions” that would take root in the context of the democratic transition that is being pursued by Myanmar within its legitimate political processes, Almojuela said the Philippines voted against the resolution. Adopted by the UNHRC during its 42nd regular session, the resolution on the Rohingya issue urges Myanmar to sustain the democratic transition, by bringing all national institutions, including the military, under a democratically elected civilian government.