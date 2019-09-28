Seized Pinoy ship crew in Iran released—DFA

Iranian authorities released on Friday the crew members, including a Filipino national, of the Stena Impero that it earlier seized, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported. “Ambassador to Iran Wilfredo Santos conveyed to Iranian authorities the appreciation of the Philippine government for releasing the said Filipino crew member, who is the second officer of the Stena Impero, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all crew members of the Stena Impero,” the DFA said in a bulletin. The Stena Impero, a British-flagged and Swedish-owned tanker, was seized by Iranian authorities while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on July 19. On Sept. 7, another vessel with 12 Filipino crew members on board, was seized by Iran. The DFA, on Friday night, assured that the Philippine Embassy in Tehran was closely monitoring the reported detention. The Al Buraq 1 (IMO:7318975), an offshore supply ship, was seized over alleged fuel smuggling.The embassy reported that it was granted permission to visit the detained Filipino crew members. “The 12 Filipino seafarers are in good spirits and are being treated well while under detention,” the DFA said. Santos was accompanied by other embassy officials who flew from Tehran to Hormozgan province near the Persian Gulf to personally see the crew and ascertain their condition. “The embassy is making every effort to secure the release of the seafarers and is making all the required representation with the Iranian government to ensure their safety and well-being,” the DFA added.