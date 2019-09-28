Manila to host Asia-Pacific Graphic Arts Forum slated Oct. 10-11

The Philippine Printing Technical Foundation Inc., represented by its president Dominador D. Buhain, is hosting the 2019 Forum of Asia Pacific Graphic Arts Annual General Meeting and Forum on Oct. 10-11, 2019. With the theme “FAPGA Reaches Out For ASEAN Cooperation to Enhance Asia-Pacific Collaboration Amids Present-Day Challenges,” the forum will be held in conjunction with the Pack Print Plas Philippines 2019 Exhibition at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, Manila . Delegates from FAPGA-member countries like Australia, India, Japan, Korea, China, and also from other Asian countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos are expected to attend this event. The Forum, which will be held Oct. 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. to 12 noon, will highlight, among others, the presentation of respective country reports.Thereafter, a panel discussion will take place leading to the formulation of resolutions for the approval of FAPGA members and the stakeholders who are present. Admission to Forum on Oct. 11, 2019 is free on a first come-first served basis. In view of the space constraint, early reservation is requested. Please contact the PPTF Secretariat at 713-2671 or 713-0902. In addition, attendees to the FAPGA Forum shall be entitled to a 50 percent discount (P500.000) of the “Golden Book Directory” which is priced at P1,000.00.