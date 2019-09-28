Scratch-It, KENO Games ordered resumed

Players of Keno Game and Instant Sweepstakes Scratch-It can now enjoy playing the games again. This came following a decision by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Saturday to resume their operations after they were ordered stopped by President Rodrigo Duterte following allegations of corruption within the PCSO. But in an order which formally took effect on Saturday, Sept. 28, the President ordered the resumption of the gaming schemes operations.Duterte ordered a stop in all gaming operations with franchises, licenses or permits granted by the PCSO last July, but was later lifted by the President.

