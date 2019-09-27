Belmonte: QC 100% done clearing illegal structures, roads

Quezon City is now 100 percent done in clearing operations, Mayor Joy Belmonte on Friday said. She said the city government had completed its clearing operations upon the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte to clear streets and roads of illegal structures and obstructions. “Quezon City is 100 percent done in its clearing operations. For the past weeks, the local government through its Task Force 60 Days has been persistent in its efforts to comply with the rules of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in this operations,” Belmonte said. The DILG directive covered national roads and primary and secondary roads, including the Metro Manila Development Authority’s Mabuhay lanes and the proposed Quezon City Bayanihan sa Lansangan routes.“Actually, we went over and beyond what was required by also clearing streets that are not on the list,” the city mayor said. A total 152 roads and streets were cleared from obstructions and illegal structures, including national roads and Mabuhay Lanes traversing the city, such as Quezon Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, Quirino Avenue and Katipunan Avenue, among others. Many side streets and secondary roads were also cleared during the process. Illegal structures, such as police stations, barangay halls and chapels, built on sidewalks and public roads have also been demolished as part of these initiatives.