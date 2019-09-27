Eleazar commends Makati police for nabbing 248 in midnight ops

Metro Manila police director Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Friday commended the Makati City police station for its latest accomplishment arresting more than 200 individuals in “one-time big-time” midnight operations in the city. The Makati Police Department under the supervision of its commander Col. Rogelio Simon arrested in simultaneous police operations last Thursday 248 persons engaged in various drug-related activity and other criminal offenses. Of those arrested, 109 were apprehended for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. “Ninety-one of them were drug users and 18 were drug pushers,” said Simon. Police recovered 456 sachets of suspected shabu, two plastic sachets of marijuana, and 60 firearms. Simon said 34 individuals were also arrested for illegal gambling and 91 others were caught drinking in public places, a clear violation of local ordinances.He added 14 persons were nabbed after police served warrants of arrest against them. The authorities also impounded 13 vehicles and issued traffic tickets to 359 motorists. A total of 73 persons also received tickets for smoking in public and four for littering. Eleazar praised Simon and his men for the good work. “I commend all the officers, men and women for a job well done. You do us proud and you inspire everyone to continue to raise the bar of excellence in the performance of your tasks, our tasks. I congratulate you all,” said Eleazar. Eleazar vowed the National Capital Region Police Office and the five police districts in Metro Manila will continue to conduct police operation against those who are involved in illegal drugs, particularly those men in uniform engaged in drug dealing.