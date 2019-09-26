9 in10 Pinoys lead positive lives­—SWS

About nine in every 10 Filipinos rate their lives positively in the last quarter of 2018, the Social Weather Stations announced Tuesday. The polling firm said 86 percent of respondents rated their lives positively, while 10 percent had a pessimistic view. Meanwhile, only 4 percent rated their present lives neutral. SWS said this gave an Anamnestic Comparative Self-Assessment score of +2.60. It was not clear why the results were released only this month. While the mean score posted last year remains positive, this was lower than the +2.82 score achieved in the last quarter of 2017. The survey, conducted from Dec. 16 to 19, had 1,440 respondents with sampling error margins of ±2.6 percent.Malacañang on Wednesday welcomed the results of the survey, saying it showed that the public had “felt genuine and meaningful change.” “While the the Chief Executive has given priority to the improvement of peace and order in the country, it cannot be disregarded that he has also laid the foundation that will propel the nation to progress and reach new heights,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. He also said the survey results encourage the administration as the public recognize the “bold strides undertaken by the President and his administration” to pursue inclusive and sustainable programs. Panelo also slammed Duterte’s critics for “deliberately” ignoring his efforts to improve the lives of Filipinos. “They have chosen to focus on PRRD’s fiery rhetorics, particularly with regard to his relentless campaign against illegal substance,” Panelo said.