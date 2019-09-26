Hazing cadets’ watchlist sought

Rep. Alfredo Garbin on Wednesday asked the Justice department to at least issue a watchlist containing the names of all the dismissed Philippine Military Academy cadets involved in the hazing death of Darwin Dormitorio. Garbin said a watchlist “is what can be done so far because criminal charges have not yet been filed as investigations are still in progress.” “We request the DOJ to have a hold-departure order ready for swift issuance the moment those implicated are formally charged. These steps we suggest are needed to prevent the suspects from fleeing by going abroad,” Garbin said. He made the statement even as Senator Ronald dela Rosa lamented the resignation of Philippine Military Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista, saying the career of another good officer was wasted because of the hazing incident. Evangelista announced on Tuesday he was resigning his post following the hazing death of Cadet 4th Class Dormitorio. Brig. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, commandant of the Corps of Cadets, also quit his position. Dela Rosa vouched for Evangelista’s character, saying he knew the PMA chief “very well.” He described him as a very good officer.Garbin said the dismissal of the four cadets was not the end of the legal proceedings against them. Ordered dismissed from the PMA were Cadet Third Class Shalimar Imperial, Cadet Third Class Felix Lumbag, Cadet First Class Axl Rey Sanupao, and Squad Leader and Cadet Second Class Nickoel Termil. “Not only did they repeatedly maul Darwin Dormitorio, they electrocuted his private parts and damaged his internal organs. What they did to Darwin was brutal, inhuman and merits criminal trial,” said Garbin, one of the authors of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. He said all educational institutions, including the PMA, had an obligation to prevent and prohibit hazing. Garbin on Monday filed House Resolution 368 asking the House of Representatives to direct the appropriate committee to conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation, on the hazing death of Dormitorio.