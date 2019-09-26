Classify racy tabloids as porn—Castelo

If she'll have her way, a female legislator from Quezon City, said racy tabloids that publish sexy photographs and stories will be rated “X” or “For Adults Only." Rep. Precious Hipolito Castelo of Quezon City, a retired show business personality, filed House Bill 4733, which states that racy tabloids that contain sex stories and images are distributed “for the exclusive purpose of sexual arousal” and thus, should be classified as such. These reading materials are masquerading as newspapers to evade various laws as well as local ordinances that prohibit pornography, Castelo said. "Movies and television programs are strictly reviewed and classified with the end in view of achieving intelligent viewing and protecting our children," Castelo said in the bill's explanatory note, "by the same token, smutty tabloids should be regulated in such manner as to keep them at bay to protect the moral integrity of our children." However, the bill may experience rough sailing in the House as many congressmen are expected to oppose the bill under the guise of defending the freedom of the press, one of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Citing a study by the Commission on Population, Castelo said pornography drives the youth to engage in sexual activity at a young age."With our country experiencing rising rates of teenage pregnancy, coupled with alarming increase in HIV infections, our leaders would do well to incorporate systematic domestic regulatory system banning the youth from all forms of pornography in their programs," she said. "The immediate passage of this timely proposed measure is thus most earnestly sought," she added. HB 4733 mandates the drafting of its implementing rules by the Executive Department. In addition, the bill leaves it to the courts to determine the penalties for violation of its provisions.