ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday September 24, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Reward money missing—solon

posted September 24, 2019 at 01:20 am by  Maricel Cruz
Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin said on Monday he might initiate a congressional probe into the reported disappearance of P33 million in the reward money offered to speed up the solution of Batocabe killing.

He was referring to the killing of Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe, 52, and his security escort, SPO2 Orlando Diaz, shot dead by unidentified assailants in an attack that happened in December 2018. 

At the moment, Garbin said he was still waiting for the police to account for the P33 million that Malacañang and the House of Representatives released as reward money for the arrest of the suspects in the Batocabe killing.

“We are still waiting for the PNP to account how they distributed the reward money among the material witnesses to the Batocabe murder case,” Garbin, vice chairman of the House committee on justice, told the Manila Standard.

He said, “that should be accounted [for] because that’s people’s money having been given by the Office of the President and the House of Representatives.”

“Otherwise it [the disappearance] should be investigated,” Garbin said.

The suspects were arrested early this year but the Philippine National Police has not accounted for the funds despite reported complaints from witnesses that all they received was P8 million.

To make matters worse, the witnesses allegedly complained that those who facilitated the release of their reward even asked for “commissions.”

Lawmakers earlier raised up to  P30 million to offer as a bounty for information leading to the arrest of the Batocabe killers.

Batocabe was about to ride his vehicle when four armed men on motorcycles fired shots at him near the Burgos Elementary School in Daraga, Albay.

Topics: Ako Bicol Party-list , Alfredo Garbin , Rodel Batocabe , Orlando Diaz

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard