US, PH to conduct joint airborne ops

posted September 23, 2019 at 11:10 pm by Rey E. Requejo September 23, 2019 at 11:10 pm

Soldiers belonging to the United States 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) and 25th Infantry Division, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are conducting a joint airborne operation from Sept. 19 to 25. In a statement, the US Embassy in Manila explained that this type of a combined, tactical-level training, aims to build both forces’ technical competence, fosters interoperability, and provides a greater understanding of how the allied nations’ forces conduct operations. “Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and US Army Alaska are conducting a bilateral airborne operation with the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Brig. Gen. Gregory T. Day, Army National Guard Deputy Commanding General for US Army Alaska, said.“The US Army is committed to working closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to grow our airborne capabilities. We appreciate the opportunity to train here and the hospitality shown by our partnered forces has been incredible,” the US general said. “Exercises like this form a critical part of the AFP’s brigade modernization effort and also allows the U.S. Army to practice their strategic agility in quickly responding to a wide range of events and disasters,” the statement said.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.