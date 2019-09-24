ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday September 24, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Jardeleza retires from SC on Sept. 2

posted September 23, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza has bid farewell to his colleagues, officials and employees of the high tribunal during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday.

Jardeleza is set to compulsorily retire from the 15-member bench on Thursday, Sept. 26, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 after five years as an SC magistrate.

In his speech during his last flag-raising ceremony at SC, Jardeleza expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and employees as he also encouraged them to continue doing their job.

“I am so honored and privileged for the past five years to have work with all of you in the untiring quest to dispense justice, to do justice and to make justice. I bid you all the best and may you all continue to work for a strong, effective and just Judiciary. Maraming salamat po and God bless us all,” Jardeleza said.

Besides Jardeleza, also in attendance during the flag-raising ceremony were Judicial and Bar Council member retired SC Associate Justice Noel Tijam, Associate Justices Rodil Zalameda, Henri Jean Paul Inting, Ramon Paul Hernando and Jose Reyes Jr. as well as acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio. 

Topics: Francis Jardeleza , Supreme Court , Judicial and Bar Council

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard