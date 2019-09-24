Jardeleza retires from SC on Sept. 2

Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza has bid farewell to his colleagues, officials and employees of the high tribunal during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday. Jardeleza is set to compulsorily retire from the 15-member bench on Thursday, Sept. 26, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 after five years as an SC magistrate. In his speech during his last flag-raising ceremony at SC, Jardeleza expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and employees as he also encouraged them to continue doing their job.“I am so honored and privileged for the past five years to have work with all of you in the untiring quest to dispense justice, to do justice and to make justice. I bid you all the best and may you all continue to work for a strong, effective and just Judiciary. Maraming salamat po and God bless us all,” Jardeleza said. Besides Jardeleza, also in attendance during the flag-raising ceremony were Judicial and Bar Council member retired SC Associate Justice Noel Tijam, Associate Justices Rodil Zalameda, Henri Jean Paul Inting, Ramon Paul Hernando and Jose Reyes Jr. as well as acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio.