3 policemen in LP relieved after caught asleep on job

Three policemen were ordered relieved after they were caught by Metro Manila police director Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar sleeping while on duty in Las Piñas City early Monday morning. Relieved from their posts were P/Cpl. Eugene Ybasco and P/Cpl. Jayson Monsales, both assigned at the Police Community Precinct 3-Mobile Patrol Unit in Barangay Zapote. The police officers were caught sleeping while on duty as the Police Assistance Desk along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Pamplona Dos. Eleazar also ordered the relief of another police officer S/Sgt. Danny Cerbito who he caught taking a nap while on duty as desk officer of the Police Community Precinct 2. The three policemen were placed under investigation and will be charged administratively for neglect of duty. Eleazar said he and his team from the National Capital Region Police Office are conducting random and surprise inspection at police precincts in Metro Manila to check their readiness when an emergency situation arises during wee hours.The NCRPO chief emphasized the importance of being alert and awake of policemen during night time as it is the time in which lawless elements and criminals might take advantage. He reminded that being alert during tour of duty is part of the police’s operational readiness. “We are paid to provide security. With the full support from the government, we have no reason not to perform our duty well,” he said. In a recent survey conducted by the National Police Commission, Metro Manila residents remains satisfied with the performance of NCRPO policemen. The Napolcom stated that the positive outlook of the respondents on the lifestyle, moral and ethics of police officers in Metro Manila affirms that “they can be trusted to perform their duties within the bounds of law.” The Commission stated that on the level of public safety, respondents unanimously conveyed their perception that their community is safe from crimes. It added that the public “agreed that it is safe to walk the streets at night time, which on the whole attest to their feeling of safety when there are police visible in the area.”