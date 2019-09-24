Follow CSC guidance on Family Week celebration—Salceda

All government agencies should follow the announcement by the Civil Service Commission regarding the 27th National Family Week Celebration, which among others has encouraged agencies to free employees from work at 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 23 “to encourage them to join mealtime with their families.” Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda said the CSC was a constitutional commission and its pronouncement carries weight, and even the Supreme Court, the highest court of the land follow the CSC. “…Since there is only one hour between lunch break and 2:00 p.m., it is practical that there be no work in government or no classes after lunch. It used the words “may” and “enjoin” but the CSC is the HR [human resources] department of the entire government and as a constitutional commission, its pronouncement carry weight. The proper response, just like the SC, is to follow; it is well-intentioned and to follow it is a no-regrets option,” Salceda stressed. The lawmaker issued the statement to help clarify the CSC announcement 53, dated Sept. 20, and signed by chairperson Alicia Dela Rosa-Bala, which shortens office hours on Sept. 23 only, the first day of the Family Week celebration.The announcement, sent to government agencies, government-owned-and-controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, stated the simultaneous ringing of bells at noon, dubbed “Ring of Family Bell,” ringing of bells at 8:00 a.m. in State Universities and Colleges, and that “government agencies may dismiss their employees at 2:00 p.m. from work to encourage them to spend mealtime with their families.” The celebration of Family Week is led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Its theme this year is “Tungo sa Maginhawa, Matatag at Panatag na Pamilyang Pilipino.” It runs until Sept. 28. The Family Week observance aims to help strengthen the Filipino family unity and relationship through meaningful celebration and promotion of Filipino values.