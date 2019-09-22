SC to Comelec: Proclaim winner in South Cotabato congressional race

The Supreme Court has ordered the Commission on Elections to proclaim Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles as the duly-elected congresswoman for the first district of South Cotabato in the May 13 elections. In a nine-page en banc decision penned by Associate Justice Rosemari Carandang, the SC voted 14-0 in granting the petition filed by Nograles, a former vice mayor who who ran and won as lawmaker in the last elections. Nograles’ petition sought to nullify a Comelec resolution suspending the election for the first legislative district of South Cotabato and ordering the declaration of the votes cast for the candidates running for the said position as “stray.” Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin and the other associate justices concurred with the ruling, except for Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who was on official business when they voted to resolve the petition. The SC also directed the poll body to convene a Special Provincial Board of Canvassers to proclaim Nograles as the winning candidate. “The elections for the First Legislative District of the Province of South Cotabato scheduled on May 13, 2019 should not have been suspended, and the candidate obtaining the most number of votes for the said position must be proclaimed,” the High Court said.With Nograles’ proclamation, the SC said the holdover provision of Republic Act No. 11243 which reapportioned the first legislative district and created the lone legislative district of General Santos City need not apply “since there would already be a newly-elected and qualified representative.” Despite the Comelec’s order to suspend the elections in the district, there were still votes cast and Nograles garnered 68.55 percent of the votes or 194,929 out of the total 284,351 votes. RA No. 11243 took effect on April 4, barely a month before the mid-term elections. The Comelec, for its part, said they deferred the elections in South Cotabato because they were already finished with most of the pre-election activities, and it had no time to revise or modify the electoral data in the automated election system in the remaining 38 days before the mid-term polls.