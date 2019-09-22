Congressional spouses launch art exhibit with Pinto Art Gallery

posted September 22, 2019 at 10:10 pm by Macon Ramos-Araneta September 22, 2019 at 10:10 pm

The Congressional Spouses Foundation, Inc., headed by its new president and chairperson Taguig Rep. Lani Cayetano, will launch today "Pinto sa Kongreso: An Art Appreciation Exhibit," a fund-raising art exhibition at the South Wing Lobby of the House of Representatives. The art exhibit is in partnership with the Pinto Art Gallery and will run until October 3. Guests of honor include Speaker Alan Cayetano and Dr. Joven Cuanang from the Pinto Art. This is the first project of the CSFI in the 18th Congress. "The Art Exhibit envisions an exhibition that generously present contemporary art practice, putting a spotlight on the remarkable Filipino talent, creativity, and imagination. Proceeds from the exhibit will be for the benefit of the livelihood programs and projects of the CSFI," Cayetano said. The exhibit will feature over 75 prominent artists in Philippine visual arts. Their works, which portray various themes—from abstract expressions to figurative depictions of every day life to fantastical representations of surreal imagery—enrich the Filipino culture that captures the noble spirit of the nation, she added. CSFI is a non-stock, non-profit organization composed of the spouses of the members of the House of Representatives.

