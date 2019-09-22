DOH told: Fight fake news using P1.23-B ad budget

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto has suggested to the Department of Health to use P1.23-billion ‘advertising, publication, and travel’ budget to fight fake news vs. vaccines. The DOH wants to spend P629 million for advertising next year, just one of its many information-related expenses in 2020 that can be tapped to fight the fake news on vaccines, which has kept many children from getting them. Recto, who tagged “at least four items” in the DoH’s proposed 2020 budget of P91.7 billion that can be used to whip up turnout in the national immunization drive next year, echoed the warning by health authorities that “polio is making a comeback, partly because many of our people have been paralyzed by the fear generated by fake news on vaccines.” The Health department plans to provide children, the pregnant and seniors with P7.54 billion worth of vaccines next year. Among the beneficiaries are 2.7 million infants who will be given anti-polio shots, a key move in stopping the spread of the polio virus, which has returned to the country after 19 years of zero reported cases. In a statement, Recto said “Superstition in digital form and viral(rumors) are aiding the spread of many viruses.” To combat these, he urged the DOH to direct a portion of “its massive advertising, travel, training, printing and publication” budget for 2020 to the anti-polio, anti-measles and anti-dengue drive. Ensconced in the DOH’s proposed P91.7-billion budget for 2020 are P622.3 million for advertising; P79 million for “printing and publication”; P530 million for traveling; and P2.16 billion for “training and scholarship.” Recto, in his statement, said these could be used to drumbeat the immunization program, “or these can be cut and then rechanneled to buy more vaccines to inoculate more people; and for those already sick, to bring more personnel, medicines, and equipment to treatment facilities.”“My suggestion is for them to practice ‘financial triage’. First are the essential ones, and delay those that can be postponed,” he said in Filipino. For 2020, the DOH plans to vaccinate 2.7 million infants against tuberculosis, hepatitis B, diptheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, rubella and influenza. Two million infants will also get anti-pneumonia shots. Also in the list are 2.4 million Grade 1 and 1.9 million Grade 7 students who will be vaccinated against tetanus, diptheria, measles, and rubella. The program also covers the pregnant, with 2.7 million of them set to get Tetanus vaccines. Also to be readied are two million units of Influenza vaccine and 500,000 units of Pneumococcal vaccine for senior citizens. But for these life-saving vaccinations to reach their beneficiaries, “they should be inoculated against wrong information.” Recto blamed “unfounded fears” for plunging the immunization rate for all types of vaccines for children to a low 66 percent last year, way below the 95 percent minimum.