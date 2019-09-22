Two workers of Bohol airport cited for honesty

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has commended two employees of Bohol-Panglao International Airport for honesty. Lourdes Malou Montalban and Christopher Horcasitas, both airport facility cleaners, were recognized for returning items left by passengers at the BPIA, said CAAP chief information officer and spokesperson Eric Apolonio. On June 9, Montalban returned a smartphone left by a passenger at the airport’s comfort room. “For her admirable act of honesty and integrity by returning the lost item instead of keeping it for herself, Montalban was given recognition by the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals [BCBP] Tagbilaran Chapter. The uncle of the lost items’ owner is a member of the BCBP,” said Apolonio. Hearing about Montalban’s good deed, another BCBP member and Bread’s Edge Corp. president and chief executive officer Dr. Ed T. Escalona also awarded the BPIA employee with a Certificate of Recognition and Appreciation.Horcasitas, on the other hand, was praised for honesty last Sept. 12 when he found and returned to the owner a lost sling bag containing three wallets with cash amounting to P48,940.00, several foreign currencies, government-issued ID cards, and bundles of keys. The item was accidentally left by one Marco Fernando L. Ng at BPIA’s comfort room. “On the same day, the items were successfully returned to Mr. Ng through his authorized representative. The turnover was witnessed by the CAAP Security and Intelligence Service [CSIS], the Airport Terminal Supervisor and a representative from the transport service sector who accompanied the claimant,” said Apolonio. “Both employees, expecting nothing in return, showcased CAAP’s core values of integrity and honesty in the course of their service to the public,” he added.