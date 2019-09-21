UST bet scores 90.92% to top physician exams

From left to right: Federico Adriano Peralta IV, UST; Ray Zanoria Perez II, CIM; and Rowel Calvin Castro Razon, AUF

Federico Adriano Peralta IV of University of Santo Tomas has topped the physician licensure board examination with a rating of 90.92 percent, the Professional Regulation Commission announced Friday.Ray Zanoria Perez II from the Cebu Institute of Medicine was second with a rating of 90.33 percent, and Rowel Calvin Castro Razon from the Angeles University Foundation was third with a rating of 90.25 percent. Peralta, known to his relatives and friends as “Dapoy,” said he had always wanted to become a doctor in a television interview. His father Eric and mother Ana are both doctors as well. The UST student, who hails from Bulacan province, saw two other Thomasians join him in the top 10 — Eugene Richard Tan Yap (tied for fifth) and Patricia Monique Liwanag Torres (tied for ninth). Out of the 4,716 takers, 4,006 passed the exam administered by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao. Ateneo de Manila University School of Medicine and Public Health-Pasig, Cebu Institute of Medicine, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila all had 100-percent passing rates with 133, 127, and 103 exam takers, respectively. The top ten scores are: 1. Federico Adriano Peralta IV, University of Santo Tomas (90.92%) 2. Ray Zanoria Perez II, Cebu Institute Of Medicine (90.33%)3. Rowel Calvin Castro Razon, Angeles University Foundation (90.25%) 4. Judea Galang Gonzales, Angeles University Foundation (89.75%) 5. (tied) Vien Christian Lim Lansangan, Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (89.75%); Joseph Alexander Dela Cruz Paguio, University Of The Philippines-Manila (89.75%); Eugene Richard Tan Yap, University of Santo Tomas (89.50%) 6. Febby Tabunda Diabordo, De La Salle Med. & Health Sciences Inst. (For.DLSU-Dasma HS) (89.42%); Johanna Lynne Manalo La Rosa, St. Luke’s Med. Center College Of Medicine-William H. Quasha Mem. (89.42%); Jerahmeel Aleson Lopez Mapili, Ateneo De Manila University School Of Med. & Public Health-Pasig (89.42%) 7. Hanna Clementine Que Tan, University of the Philippines-Manila (89.25%) 8. Alyssa Samantha Catapia Fusingan, University of the Philippines-Manila (89.17%); Samuel Christian Cu Ong, University of the Philippines-Manila (89.17%) 9. Karl Francis Yap Chan, Ateneo De Manila University School Of Med. & Public Health-Pasig (89.08%); Patricia Monique Liwanag Torres, University of Santo Tomas (89.08%); Daniel Gonzales Villangca Jr, St. Luke’s Medical Center College Of Medicine-William H. Quasha Mem. (89.08%) 10. Sean Yukliev San Pedro Austria, Manila Central University-Caloocan City (89.00%); Carlo Jay Rubio Dejelo, De La Salle Medical & Health Sciences Institute (For.DLSU-Dasma HS) (89.00%)