The Princess Bride sets off firestorm
That was the lesson learned by Sony Entertainment’s chief executive when he casually floated the notion in an interview published Tuesday, prompting a social media firestorm from thousands of fans and a large handful of celebrities, many personally offended by the very idea. “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one,” Cary Elwes, who starred as dashing protagonist Westley, wrote on Twitter, borrowing a famous line from the film. The 1987 hit love story, directed by Rob Reiner and written by William Goldman, came to represent fairytale film perfection for a generation of moviegoers. One of its most famous lines, “Inconceivable!” delivered by actor Wallace Shawn, seemed to summarize Twitter’s collective outrage.
