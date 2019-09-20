ALL SECTIONS
Friday September 20, 2019

House condemns ambush try vs. Espino

posted September 19, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  Maricel Cruz
The House of Representatives has denounced the ambush of a former governor who also served as legislator.

In House Resolution 330 authored by Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, the chamber condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the ambush of of former Pangasinan Rep. Amado Espino Jr. in San Carlos City, Pangasinan. Espino also served as a three-term governor of the province before reclaiming his seat in the House in the 17th Congress.

Espino was the police commander in the Ilocos Region when he retired from the uniformed services. He immediately joined politics.

In the resolution, the congressmen urged the Philippine National Police to immediately arrest the assailants as they called for a speedy legislative investigation, in aid of legislation, to prevent similar attacks against government leaders, past and present.

Espino’s two-vehicle convoy was waylaided in San Carlos City on Sept. 11.

One of his bodyguards, police Staff Sergeant Richard Esguerra, was killed in the ambush while the others are still recovering.

The assailants left their getaway vehicle in Barangay Cubol in the same city.

Found in the vehicle were two M-16 rifles, a face mask, clothes and a baseball cap.

“Such a murderous act has no place in this society especially under the administration of President Duterte, who has won broad and deep popular support for his tough stance against crime,” the resolution read.

Espino is still recovering from a wound suffered in the ambush.

