Imee defends Duterte remark on Loot

Taking the cudgels for President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks towards former Daanbantayan, Cebu mayor Vicente Loot, Senator Imee Marcos said the chief executive merely wanted to stress a point. As she also came from local government, Marcos said she understands the position of Duterte. ”Sometimes, there were instances, although I must admit that I don’t know the circumstances, that if one came from local government, sometimes, one has to rant, the relationship to the people is too personal,” Marcos said. “So sometimes, I’ve seen the President, he has respect for shock value and oftentimes, he also resorts to shock value to be alarming to catch public attention,” she said.In this way, he can make people listen to what he has to say. “Because sometimes in the local, people are tired of listening.” Marcos said of the President. While admitting that this habit of local official like the President who hurled invectives doesn’t translate well in the national stage, unfortunately very often, our opposition has no sense of humor or else the whole mistake is exploited by all manner of media.