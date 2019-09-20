Rapper faces drug charges in Makati

posted September 19, 2019 at 10:30 pm by Joel E. Zurbano September 19, 2019 at 10:30 pm

FlipTop rapper Marlon "Loonie" Peroramas is facing drug charges in Makati City. Peroramas was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted at the basement parking of Herald Suites Polaris in Barangay Poblacion around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police also arrested Peroramas' sister and manager Idyll Liza Peroramas, 28; rapper David Rizon, 35; photographer Ivan Agustin, 26; and driver Albert Alvarez, 57. Makati City police station commander Col. Rogelio Simon said 15 sachets of high-grade (kush) marijuana worth P105,000, a Samsung mobile phone, and the P6,000 cash money used in the buy-bust operation were recovered from the singer and his companions. Simon said his men conducted surveillance operations on Peroramas illegal activity prior to the buy-bust. He added they also received information that the rapper and his companions sells drugs during his previous gigs (concerts) in the city. But Peroramas, who popularized the song "Tao Lang" and won Best Rap Recording at the 26th Awit Award in 2012 and Best Original Song at the Urban Awards in 2013, denied the accusations hurled against them. The rapper admitted he once used marijuana but he said that was a long time ago. Simon said the pieces of evidence recovered were brought to Southern Police District-Crime Laboratory for examination while the suspects were initially detained at the Makati City police station jail.

