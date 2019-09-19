Wet weather prevails—PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring at least three weather systems affecting the country and could spawn rain in Luzon and the Visayas.
Tropical depression “Nimfa” is not forecast to make landfall, but it will still trigger rain over Basco, Batanes. It has remained stationary in the northern Philippine Sea.
“Nimfa” is expected to bring frequent light to moderate with occasional heavy rain today, Thursday.
Meanwhile, a shallow low-pressure area has been spotted in the vicinity of Mayontoc, Tarlac.
According to Pagasa, the LPA will merge with the trough of “Nimfa” within the next 48 hours and is forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon.
The southwest monsoon would continue to affect parts of Luzon and the Visayas.
Light to moderate with intermittent heavy monsoon rain will prevail over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, the northern portions of Palawan, Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo and Guimaras.
Occasional light to moderate rain will persist in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Batanes, Cagayan, the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, the rest of Central Luzon and the Mimaropa region.
The rest of Luzon and Western Visayas will have scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms.