Watchdogs clear AFP-telco deal­ — military

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sunday said the co-location memorandum of agreement with Dito Telecommunity (formerly Mindanao Islamic Telephone Co. or Mislatel) passed scrutiny before being signed by the military. AFP spokesperson Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo allayed the fears of some sector that the agreement could be utilized for espionage activities. “The signing of the MOA between AFP and Dito Telecommunity, [formerly Mislatel], it must be taken in the light of three reasons. Number one, this passed thorough government scrutiny when it comes to its fitness to do business in the Philippines there are government regulatory agencies like Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Telecommunications Commission,” Arevalo said. “Second, what we give them when we say allowing them in the military camps, is venue for their communications facility, he added. Dito Telecommunity is composed of Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Udenna Corp, and China Telecom. It was conferred with the status of New Major Player in the telecommunications industry by the National Telecommunications Commission on Nov. 19. The AFP and Dito signed the co-location MOA last Sept. 11. “Basically what we are providing is the venue kung saan [where] we will be able to lend them yung [the] relative security na maibibigay nung sinsasabing MOA na yun at yung mga locations na, kasi alam na ng AFP yung mga magagandang locations kung saan pinakamagandang mag-propagate ng [that the MOA can provide and those locations, because the AFP knows better locations that can propagate best] signal so that’s the second reason,” Arevalo said. “And the third reason is the AFP has already put up appropriate safeguards to address that particular concern of security and data security in telecommunications,” Arevalo stressed.The AFP spokesperson also said this third telecommunication company is in response to the “longing of the people to have better service.” “People long for a better service when it comes to telecommunications, so this is the third telco that they were asking; the AFP is supporting them and that’s why we embarked on this memorandum of agreement,” he added. Earlier, AFP chief-of-staff, Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., said there are ongoing efforts and activities to secure all military communications from espionage. Also, Madrigal said partnering with Mislatel is nothing new as similar MOAs have been secured by private telcos Smart and Globe. Based on the agreement, the AFP will determine specific locations with its rental value for use of Mislatel in the installation and management of its communications sites without undermining the operations of affected AFP units. The telecommunication firm is also required to “furnish all equipment, labor, and materials necessary to effect the co-location of its facilities and shoulders all expenses in connection with or incidental to the co-location” and payment of all taxes, permits, licenses, and other charges.