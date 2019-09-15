Cop, 6 others nabbed for drug trafficking

Another police officer, this time a member of the PNP Police Security and Protection Group, was arrested for drug trafficking in Taguig City, the National Capital Region Police Office said on Saturday. Police Chief Master Sergeant Rahid Sanguan was collared along with six other individuals—Normina Sanguan; Alfonso Obejas; Ernie Legaspi; Joseph Denjuan; Ronnie Mark Sueño; and Nagrodin Ayob—during a buy-bust operation Friday night at a suspected drug den along V.P. Cruz Street in Barangay Lower Bicutan. Recovered from the suspects were shabu worth P27,000, a sachet containing 17.5 grams of marijuana worth P2,100, a mobile phone and marked money worth P500 used in the police operation. The suspects are now detained at the NCRPO headquarters in Taguig City, facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Sanguan was the latest police officer arrested for alleged involvement in drug use and trafficking. A number of policemen and those who went AWOL (absent without official leave) are now facing administrative and criminal charges following their arrest during series of anti-drug operations conducted by the NCRPO in close coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and National Bureau of Investigation. Among the police officers include: • Staff Sergeant Nestor Santos, assigned at the mobile patrol unit of Taguig City Police Community Precinct-2, who was arrested based on a search warrant issued by Judge Leili Cruz Suarez, Executive Judge of Taguig City regional trial court branch 163.• Patrolman Ferdinand Rafael, assigned at the Manila Police Department Administration Holding Unit, who was even caught sniffing the prohibited substance inside apartment Room B356 at the corner of Calabasita and Calabash Streets in Barangay 539 Zone 53, District 4 in Sampaloc. • Patrolman Jeffrey Amador, of Taguig City Police Community Precinct 1, who was arrested by the NCRPO and NBI personnel in his rented apartment at 23 F. Providencia Street, Barangay Central Signal, Taguig City. • Alejandro Gacayan Hernandez, an AWOL policeman arrested during a checkpoint along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno in Las Pinas City, and • Victor Bustamante Jr., another AWOL policeman formerly assigned at the NCRPO, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Muntinlupa City. “May this serve as a warning to those who defy the call or who violate their oath to serve the public. The NCRPO in particular and the PNP, in general, will not tolerate and or condone any illegal activities and malpractices committed by any member from our ranks, instead will also constraint to file actions against them,” said NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar. Eleazar encouraged the public to report their concerns, complaints and relevant information to the NCRPO thru: “I-SEND mo SMS/TEXT” hotlines 0915-888-8181; 0999-901-8181.