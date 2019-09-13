Beware! It’s freaky Friday the 13th today
As the sun sets today, one of the most well-known full moons―the Harvest Moon―will fill the night sky and possibly bring a little extra bad luck with it, even if farmers generally consider such a lunar occurrence beneficial. Considered an unlucky day in Western superstition, Friday the 13th happens at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year. In 2019, it happens twice: Today and on Dec. 13. A Friday the 13th occurs during any month that begins on a Sunday. In 2018, it also occurred twice, in April and July. There will be two Friday the 13ths in 2020 too, while the years 2021 and 2022 will have just one each. The superstition surrounding this day may have arisen in the Middle Ages, originating from the story of Jesus’ last supper and crucifixion, in which there were 13 individuals present in the Upper Room on the 13th of Nisan (Maundy Thursday), the night before his death on Good Friday. This is according to American anthropologist John DellaContrada, who wrote about it in 2004. “When ‘13’ and Friday come together, it is a double whammy,” he said. What sticks with modern minds, however, is the series of 11 movies titled after the date, which also made its “star,” the masked killer Jason Voorhees, a pop culture icon. “The popular horror franchise has taken over a day once steeped in superstition; now it belongs to Jason Voorhees,” wrote Meagan Navarro for the website Bloody-Disgusting.com.
Related stories:
No related stories matched this topic.