Sedition charges up for decision

The Justice department on Thursday wrapped up its preliminary investigation of the complaint for sedition and other criminal charges against Vice President Leni Robredo and 35 other opposition figures in connection with the alleged plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte. The department’s prosecutors said the criminal complaints against Robredo and the others were deemed submitted for decision despite the failure of former Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano and Jonnell Sangalang to submit their counter-affidavits before them on Thursday. Sangalang is reportedly a staff of former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who is also a respondent in the case. Assistant State Prosecutor Gino Paolo Santiago, a member of the prosecuting panel, earlier said all the other respondents who failed to submit their counter-affidavits on Sept. 6 would be deemed to have waived their rights to submit their counter-affidavits. However, the panel has allowed detained Senator Leila de Lima and human rights lawyer Jose Manuel Diokno to submit their counter-affidavits on Sept. 9, and Danilo Songco on Sept. 11. The panel of prosecutors, led by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas, was given 60 days to complete its preliminary hearing. Citing the testimony of witness-respondent Peter Joemel Advincula, the PNP-CIDG filed the complaint of sedition, inciting sedition, cyber libel, libel, estafa, and harboring a criminal and obstruction of justice against the 36 respondents. Advincula, who confessed to being the “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist Videos”, has accused the respondents, particularly Trillanes and Fr. Albert Alejo, of using him to act as “Bikoy” and the video presentations to allegedly spread lies that President Duterte, the members of his family and some close friends were involved in illegal drugs. The plot to oust Duterte was called “Project Sodoma.”The crime was allegedly committed at the Jesuit Communication Building of the Ateneo de Manila University Compound in Loyola Heights, Quezon City, from February to May 2019. Jesuit priest Alejo denied the allegations made by Advincula against him. “I categorically deny any participation in each of the allegations against me, Alejo said in his counter-affidavit. He denied violating any laws. He said that other than Advincula’s admission and confession, no other evidence was presented that would have proven that the crimes were committed. Robredo, Trillanes, De Lima, Diokno, Risa Hontiveros and other opposition personalities have also denied involvement or participation in the so-called “Project Sodoma.”