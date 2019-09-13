SSS eyes more web users

The state-run Social Security System on Thursday said it eyes to draw more of its members into using its online platforms in transacting with the pension fund as it targets about 32.3 million web transactions by 2020. SSS president and chief executive officer Aurora C. Ignacio said the pension fund will further enhance its electronic service delivery through additional transactions that can be made online and expand payment channels for the convenience of its paying members. “We’re headed towards the direction of making SSS transactions easy and accessible for our members through the utilization of agile technology. We’d like to make sure that through the digitalization of our core service deliveries, we will be able to provide faster, easier, and accessible services for our members. Electronic services are beneficial to both SSS and our members and pensioners. SSS saves on overhead expenses while our members save time, money, and effort when they use our electronic facilities,” Ignacio said during the press conference held in celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the pension fund. SSS data showed that from January to June 2019, out of 37.16 million transactions, 26.63 million or 72 percent were over-the-counter while only 10.54 million or 28 percent were done through electronic channels. “We recognize that it is a continuing challenge for us to shift our members and pensioners to use the self-service online facilities of SSS. We’re looking to turn the tables and make more members transact through online facilities instead of over-the-counter transactions. By 2020, we are targeting to triple the current 10.54 million web transactions to 32.2 million,” Ignacio said. Data also showed that out of 14.95 million paying members of SSS for January to June 2019, only 37 percent or 5.49 million individual members are registered on the website as of June 2019.“We hope to increase this number to about 8 million in 2020 or an additional of more or less 3 million web-registered members,” Ignacio added. The paying employers of 396,686 for January to June 2019, on the other, were all registered to the SSS web facility. At present, SSS has six electronic channels accessible to members and pensioners. These six service facilities are: (1.) SSS Website – My.SSS, (2) SSS Mobile App, (3.) Self-Service Express Terminal (SET), (4) Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS, (5) Text-SSS and (6) Contribution payments through GCash. “Usage of these electronic facilities has increased by 8 percent reaching 10.54 million compared to Jan to June data of last year. We’re hoping to further improve these numbers by 2020,” Ignacio said. According to Ignacio, the SSS eyes to eliminate the use of checks for disbursement of benefit claims through PESONet transactions and its thru-the-bank program. She also mentioned that as part of its initial digitalization implementation, 33 branches of the SSS will be renovated with larger e-Center areas.