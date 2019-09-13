UP is in Top 500 universities in the world

The University of the Philippines is one of the top 500 universities in the world. As posted on its official website, the UP system said a London-based magazine, “Times Higher Education” (THE) has placed UP in the world’s top 500 universities according to the 2020 THE World University Rankings. The national university is listed in the 401-500 group of 1,396 ranked research universities. “This is UP’s fourth year in the rankings,” UP said. The university was included for the first time in 2017 among the top 1,000. It climbed to the top 800 in the 2018 edition, while it made to the top 600 in 2009 with a marked improvement. THE assesses research-intensive universities based on 13 performance indicators in five areas—teaching (30 percent), research (30 percent), citations (30 percent), international outlook (7.5 percent) and industry income (2.5 percent). For 2020, UP has been ranked 159th in citations which places it in the top 11 percent of prestigious universities that have “influence in spreading new knowledge and ideas.” Its score in citations went up from last year’s 69.1 to 86.9.The examined research influence by capturing the average number of times a university’s published work is cited by scholars globally. This year, bibliometric data supplier Elsevier examined 77.4 million citations to 12.8 million journal articles, article reviews, conference proceedings, books and book chapters published over five years. The data included more than 23,400 academic journals indexed by Elsevier’s Scopus database and all indexed publications between 2014 and 2018. Citations to these publications made in the six years from 2014 to 2019 were also collected. UP scored better in teaching from 21.7 to 24.1, research from 16.4 to 17.2 and industry income from 35.8 to 39.4. UP, however, slipped in international outlook, with its score down from 39.5 to 37.9. Only two universities from the Philippines appeared in the latest table.. which means that UP remains as the country’s leading university.