MMDA cited for use of Filipino language in its public service

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino has awarded Metro Manila Development Authority with the Seal of Excellence in Public Service for using the Filipino language in communicating its services, programs, and projects to the public. It is the first time for the MMDA to receive the recognition award from the KWF, the regulating body of the Filipino language and the official government institution tasked with developing, preserving and promoting the various Philippine languages. MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said the Seal of Excellence in Public Service-Level 2 serves as the agency’s inspiration to continue implementing Executive Order 335 which enjoins all government departments and offices to use the Filipino language in official transaction, communication and correspondence. “FilipinoFilipino,” said Lim, who shared the award to agency employees during the flag raising ceremonies on Monday. The KWF cited the MMDA for the use of Filipino language on MMDA Facebook page, infomercials, and road traffic signs in communicating with the general public. The agency also translated from English to Filipino its office labels, process flow charts, posters, brochures, mission and vision, Citizen’s Charter and other internal and external communication.The KWF’s awarding ceremony was held in August in line with the celebration of the “Buwan ng Wika.” In November 2018, the MMDA bagged the first-ever Freedom of Information Champion Award (Agency Category) conferred by the Presidential Communications Operations Office. The FOI Awards aims to recognize the significant contributions of top government offices, organizations and private entities to the progress and development of the PCOO’s FOI program. Aside from the FOI Champion Award, the MMDA also received a Plaque of Recognition for being one of the top requested and performing agencies in the electronic FOI (eFOI) platform. Chairman Lim said that MMDA is one with President Rodrigo Duterte’s effort to continue to uphold government transparency and forward the truth in the public service.