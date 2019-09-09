Demafelis slay co-accused found guilty

The co-accused in the slaying of Filipina household worker Joanna Demafelis was found guilty of murder by the Syrian District Criminal Court, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported Monday. “The DFA-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs reports that the Syrian District Criminal Court found Mouna Ali Hassoun, accused in the Joana Demafelis case, guilty of murder,” it said in a statement. “[The] DFA will continue to provide legal assistance to the family until justice is served,” it added. Hassoun's co-accused Lebanese husband, Nader Essam Assaf, was also charged with murder in Lebanon. Demafelis was found frozen inside the abandoned apartment of Hassoun and her husband in Al-Shaab, Kuwait last year.Autopsy showed Demafelis was beaten and tortured repeatedly, and that before she was stored in a freezer, she was already dead. The discovery of her body, believed to have been kept inside the freezer for more than a year, sparked outrage in the country and led to the deployment ban of new Filipino workers to Kuwait. Sought for more details regarding the Syrian Court’s decision, the DFA has yet to respond.

