PH to help Pinoy crew of seized ship in Iran

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday vowed to provide assistance to the Filipino crewmen of an oil tanker seized by Iran authorities in the Persian Gulf for alleged fuel smuggling. Philippine Ambassador to Iran Wilfredo Santos reported to the DFA that the Filipino-manned crew of a vessel carrying nearly 284,000 liters of diesel were arrested on Saturday. Reports indicated that the tugboat was seized because of alleged oil smuggling. Santos said that Coast Guard authorities relayed that an investigation is ongoing on the alleged fuel oil smuggling of the crew, and once this has been established, the matter will be referred to the local court. “The embassy is seeking further updates on the seafarers’ condition, and stands ready to provide assistance when needed,” the DFA said in a statement. Earlier reports said that Iran has been fighting rampant oil smuggling overland to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states. It has frequently seized boats it says are being used for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.While Iranian media reports showed that an estimated 10 million liters of fuel are smuggled per day, Tehran has been promoting legal gasoline exports through its energy bourse. In July, Iran seized a British oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations, two weeks after British forces detained an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar accused of taking oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. The Iranian tanker was later released. Iran this week freed seven of the 23 crew members, including Filipinos, of the British-flagged tanker.