2k jobs yearly available for Filipinos in Canada

More overseas opportunities are up for grabs for Filipino skilled workers as Yukon, a Canadian province, will open 2,000 jobs per year in various industries, the labor department reported. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he has signed a joint communique with his counterpart in Yukon for the deployment of skilled workers with an opportunity to bring their families there. Bello visited Canada last month. “The joint communique with Yukon Canada contains a request for 2,000 skilled workers every year,” he said. Bello also said “Filipinos there look very prosperous, very happy. I talked to every single one of them and they were all happy and well taken care of.” Following the agreement, he directed Administrator Bernard Olalia of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to fast-track the deployment of workers to Yukon, as well as the processing of Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) of those who will be working in Vancouver and Toronto. “After we met with our counterparts, I advised Admin Olalia to liberalize the deployment of OFWs in Canada. We had a first-hand encounter with the Filipinos in Yukon and we are assured that they are well protected, and respected without any class distinction. We heard not a single complaint,” Bello added.The salaries are also said to be competitive ranging from P80,000 up to P300,000 and most of the available positions which will be opened to Filipino skilled workers are heavy equipment operators, nurses, cook, chefs, engineers, caregivers, call center agents and other local job opportunities. Interested applicants should be fluent in English, has the related job degree, with appropriate training, and physically and mentally fit. “Canadians prefer Filipino workers because of the impression of our quality of work and efficiency. They are also conscious about the family bond, hence, they encourage the workers to bring their family with them in Canada and they will facilitate their entry,” Bello said. The labor chief said their counterparts were eager to sign a bilateral agreement to formalize the deployment of OFWs in Yukon, Canada. However he rather requested them to visit and ink the deal in the Philippines. “Yukon, is a territory in northwest Canada and we think there are around 20,000 residents or people, of which, 3,000 are Filipinos. So, everywhere you go, you will see and meet Filipinos. They are very welcomed in the community,” Bello said.