Cimatu vows to protect DENR workers

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Sunday vowed to “do everything” to protect workers of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources against “environmental” criminals. He took a swipe at “fearless, cunning and greedy” individuals who destroy the environment for their own selfish interests. He made the promise while condemning “in the strongest sense of the word” the recent brutal killing of forest ranger Bienvenido Veguilla Jr. by suspected illegal loggers in El Nido, Palawan. “I will never allow another crime, such as the killing of Mr. Veguilla to happen to any of my people,” he said. “This incident shows how greed and disregard for our laws can have appalling consequences on people and our society,” he added. Veguilla, along with fellow forest ranger Jenuel Casel, forest extension officer Herson Caliao, and park rangers Marvin Flamiano, Godensio Caber and Norlito Jongay, was conducting a forest patrol last Sept. 4 in an area covered by the national greening program when they heard the sound of a chainsaw whiling passing through Barangay Pasadena. Veguilla’s group followed the sound until they saw some men slicing a felled tree with a chainsaw. The men suddenly ran away upon seeing the DENR team, leaving behind the chainsaw which Veguilla’s group was able to secure.On their way home and about a hundred meters away from the site, the forest officers were chased by a group of six men armed with a bolo. Veguilla, 52, was able to fire his service weapon as he and his companions were running for safety. He was cornered and hacked to death. Two of the suspects -- Filman Flores and Gerardo Fulgencio -- have been arrested. According to the DENR chief, there is a need to pass a law creating an enforcement bureau within the DENR. “We believe that the creation of an Enforcement Bureau under the DENR can effectively stop illegal logging, smuggling of wildlife species and other environmental crimes,” he said. He urged the House members present during the budget hearing to help the DENR have its enforcement bureau “in the soonest time possible.”