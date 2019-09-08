Actor's death stirs up call for job site safety drive

A labor group has asked the government to enforce the Occupational Safety and Health Law and conduct a massive information drive to all stakeholders in various industries nationwide on work safety regulation concerns. The group Defend Job Philippines made the appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte two months after veteran film actor and director Eddie Garcia died in Tondo, Manila while taping a television series. The DJP said Garcia’s case “must serve as a strong reminder not just for companies in the broadcast and entertainment industry, but to the entire country as well, to ensure the holistic safety and welfare of their employees at all times and at all cost.” The group made the statement following a pronouncement of Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region director Sarah Mirasol during a recent hearing at the House of Representatives, saying the network producer “failed to assign on-site safety and first aid personnel” and that the network “failed to submit an incident report with 24 hours after the accident.” “While we are one with the entire nation in mourning for the lost of one of the pillars of Philippine cinema, we urge our legislators to conduct thorough investigations, not just on the accident that led to the death of Garcia, but on how really and sincere are our local industries have been implementing occupational safety standards in their respective workplaces,” said Christian Lloyd Magsoy, DJP spokesperson, in a statement posted on Facebook.He added, “Manoy’s death must serve as an eye-opener for both the people in our government and in the private sector to strictly implement existing laws on occupational safety and health.” The group insisted that they are hoping that the death of Garcia will be a wake-up call for the present government to put the best interests of Filipino workers on top of its priority in terms of securing safe workplaces for all. “Being the lead actors in nation-building, Filipino workers, like Philippine cinema’s ‘Manoy,’ deserve nothing but a red carpet treatment from their employers and from the State itself,” said Magsoy.